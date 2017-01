What Is It Like To Own A Lamborghini Aventador SV?

Kermit green

VIDEO

Lamborghini might have just rolled out an updated Lamborghini Aventador , with the 'S' suffix and even more power, but the SV is still at the top of its game.Apart from being a limited run, it's more powerful than the facelifted supercar, packing 750 PS (740 HP) and 690 Nm (508 lb-ft) of torque from the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine , which translates into a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 2.8 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).But how does one actually get to own such an exotic beast? Well, for this man it all started with a Countach poster placed on the bedroom wall when he was a child. Many years later, he bought his first supercar, a Lamborghini Gallardo , and his exotic car experience was enhanced by several Porsches and even a Ferrari 458 Speciale , which was crashed by his friend.He set his eyes on the V12-powered, four-wheel drive beast shortly after, and after placing a deposit, he ended up with the UK's onlyVerde Scandal example, fitted with the carbon ceramic brakes , a set of optional wheels, and a tweaked exhaust system, for an improved sound.