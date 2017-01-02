What Is It Like To Own A Lamborghini Aventador SV?

Lamborghini might have just rolled out an updated Lamborghini Aventador, with the 'S' suffix and even more power, but the SV is still at the top of its game.
Apart from being a limited run, it's more powerful than the facelifted supercar, packing 750 PS (740 HP) and 690 Nm (508 lb-ft) of torque from the 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, which translates into a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 2.8 seconds and a top speed in excess of 350 km/h (217 mph).
But how does one actually get to own such an exotic beast? Well, for this man it all started with a Countach poster placed on the bedroom wall when he was a child. Many years later, he bought his first supercar, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and his exotic car experience was enhanced by several Porsches and even a Ferrari 458 Speciale, which was crashed by his friend.
He set his eyes on the V12-powered, four-wheel drive beast shortly after, and after placing a deposit, he ended up with the UK's only