What Would You Say To A Koenigsegg Regera In Purple Carbon?

With only 120 or so built over the course of its 23-year history, Koenigsegg makes each one of its high-priced hypercars to order in line with its commissioning customer's specific tastes.
That can lead to some rather outlandish color combinations. We're not sure this one is the most “out-there” of them all, but it's certainly unusual.
The Regera you see here doesn't actually exist, and may never actually be built. The design is the first in a series of theoretical builds configured by the company's own employees.
This one was configured by the ever-friendly Steven Wade in Koenigsegg's communications department. As it turns out, Wade is a huge fan of the late artist (formerly) known as Prince – arguably best known for the album, song, and film entitled “Purple Rain.”
With such enthusiasm, Wade dreamt up a Regera in purple-tinted carbon fiber, with white stripes running up the top, and side intakes, wheels, and other elements in clear-lacquered carbon. The interior is (theoretically) done up in snow-white leather with purple trim, and the brake calipers are spec'd in white to match the interior and stripes.
All this is applied to Koenigsegg's hybrid model, packing a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8, three electric motors, and no transmission whatsoever. Only 80 will be made – over half of which have already been spoken for – each costing nearly $2 million.
As it turns out, this isn't the first Koenigsegg configured in purple. Chassis #7094 – an Agera R built in 2012 and dubbed Zijin – was ordered by a Chinese customer in an even brighter shade of purple with gold trim, and featured prominently in Evo magazine back in May 2013. All of which just goes to show there's no accounting for taste, especially when you're dealing with multi-million-dollar supercars.