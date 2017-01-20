Wheelie Gone Terribly Wrong: Biker Gets Massive Road Rash After Crash

Losing control of your motorcycle is never more scary than when you're not wearing any protective body gear.
At least this guy was wearing his helmet, which definitely helped keep his head safe as soon as he hit the road. Unfortunately, the asphalt wasn't too kind to the rest of him.
According to the description of the video, his friend who was filming considered him to be lucky to walk away with just road rash and not a single fracture or anything of that nature.
Still, the rash does look pretty bad and if you're squeamish, you might want to look away the second he stands up all bloodied and bruised.
The moral of the story should be that no matter how good you are or you think you are on two wheels, wearing a jacket and pads is a must, since you never know when you might need them - needing them just once and not having them is enough to ruin anybody's day.
Warning: Some viewers might find this footage disturbing