Which Of These 3-Row Non-Premium SUVs Would You Have?

If something like an Audi Q7 happens to be outside your price range, there are still plenty of non-premium manufacturers that can satisfy your 3-row SUV needs.
The best part is that manufacturers such as Mazda, Kia or Hyundai will normally do their best to make their products feel a little premium, and models like the CX-9, Sorento and Santa Fe can seem pretty impressive once you step foot inside.
Aside from the three previously mentioned models, this comparison test also features the popular Ford Explorer, the GMC Acadia, the Honda Pilot, Dodge Durango and the Nissan Pathfinder.
According to the reviewers from Motorweek, the Mazda CX-9 is worthy of a fourth-place finish here, mostly thanks to its sporty attributes and sleek cabin. Also, despite having the only 4-cylinder engine (turbocharged) out of the bunch, nobody complained about its acceleration.
Coming in at number three was the Kia Sorento, a bigger car than the CX-9, with more features and a better ride than even its Santa Fe sibling.
As for the runner-up, it was the new GMC Acadia, beaten to the top by Honda's smartly-designed Pilot - a car that earned a Drivers' Choice Award for Best Large Utility Vehicle from MotorWeek last year.