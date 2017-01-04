Whichever Hypercar Is Your Favorite, This Dealer Has You Covered

If you won the lottery or an enormous inheritance from some relative you never knew, what would be the first thing you would buy? If you're like us (and if you're reading these pages we suspect you might be), picking up a million-dollar hypercar would likely rank high on your list. But ordering one new could take months or even years. So what are you to do (in the meantime at least)? Head to one of the world's premier supercar dealerships, like SEMCO Exclusive Cars.
Located in Munich, Germany, SEMCO has a jaw-dropping array of exotics for sale on JamesList. Dig the latest generation of hybrid hypercars? The dealer has two silver Porsche 918 Spyders (at $1.4 million apiece), a black McLaren P1 ($2m), and a red LaFerrari ($3m) on offer – and it looks like it recently handled another LaFerrari as well.
Want a Bugatti? SEMCO has two: a Veyron Vitesse roadster enveloped in brown carbon fiber ($2.3m) and a Sang Noir edition ($1.6m). It also has a Pagani Huayra ($2m) and a one-off Koenigsegg Agera (price on request).
Prefer a naturally aspirated Prancing Horse? The showroom features a Ferrari F12 TdF ($994k), a 599 Speciale Aperta ($1.36m), and a 458 Speciale Aperta ($680k). McLarens more your thing? Try one of three orange 675LTs (~$400k each) or the 650S Can-Am ($300k). Lambos? There's an Aventador LP720-4 anniversary edition ($440k), an LP750-4 SuperVeloce ($500k), and a Huracan Spyder ($225k). There's even a Porsche Carrera GT ($840k) and a rare Mercedes SLR Stirling Moss speedster.
It's enough to go quietly mad... or not so quietly, for that matter. And if we were in the market, it'd be one of the first places we'd look. The biggest problem we'd have, then, is choosing which one to take home (though our eyes keep getting drawn in by that gorgeous blue carbon Huayra). Cost no object, which would you pick?