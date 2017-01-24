Will The 2018 Ford Mustang GT Have 455 HP?

Ford may have unveiled the facelifted 2018 Ford Mustang last week but it has remained coy on just how much more power the upgraded 2.3-liter and 5.0-liter engines produce.
However, a potential horsepower figure for the range-topping V8 has just emerged courtesy of a tweet from Ford’s North American communications manager Mike Levine.
The photo above included a caption suggesting that it contained a number of Easter eggs for the 2018 Mustang GT. Among the most obvious are the 289 miles on the fuel range in recognition of the most extreme, first-gen V8-powered Mustang as well as 1964.5 miles on the odometer, making reference to the muscle car’s first model year.
Perhaps of more interest is that the digital gauge cluster shows the car in 4th gear and driving at 55 mph. Put 4 and 55 together and you get 455, a reasonable horsepower figure for the model considering its inclusion of direct injection and port fuel injection. If the 2018 Mustang does have 455 hp, that would give it a 20 hp edge over the current car and perfectly match the 455 hp offered up by the Camaro SS.
Road & Track contacted Levine about the potential horsepower figure and received an image where the large 4 was replaced by a 7. Does this mean the new Shelby GT500 will have a Hellcat-beating 755 hp?
We’ll just have to wait and find out.
Did you find the 2018 #Mustang Easter eggs in the all-new 12-inch digital cluster? pic.twitter.com/fw3Xw1lfDc— Mike Levine (@mrlevine) January 18, 2017