Will Bugatti Be Next To Join The Exotic SUV Craze?

If you had told us a decade or two ago that exotic automakers would be breaking into the SUV market with six-figure luxury crossovers, we might very well have laughed in your face. But now we're looking at a reality where the likes of Aston Martin, Maserati, and Lamborghini are launching ever-pricier and more exotic crossovers – as are Bentley and Rolls-Royce. So who's next?
Probably not Bugatti, if we're to be honest about it. Though the Alsatian automaker has toyed with the idea of a four-door sedan with concepts as recent as the Galibier, the only vehicles it has actually produced in the past few quarter-century since its revival have been two-door, two-seat, mid-engined supercars – each with four turbochargers, double-digit cylinder-counts, stratospheric output levels, and even higher price tags.
If Bugatti were to get in on this particular territory, though, the result might very well look something along these lines. Brought to us by Peisert Design, this rendering envisions a sport-ute called the Bugatti Megalon – a name that sounds about right, but borrows from a fictional, Godzilla-fighting giant insect monster (not a pre-war grand prix driver). It's based on the Bentley Bentayga, but with design cues obviously inspired by the Chiron. And though the borrowed proportions might suggest otherwise, Jan Peisert tells us that he envisions the engine sitting in the back.
As unlikely as it might seem, it wouldn't be the first time that Bugatti would stick its neck out beyond the realm of two-door sports cars. Back in Ettore's day, the original company delved into everything from trains to aircraft. The founder left "the world's fastest lorries," as he famously called them, to his rivals at Bentley. But now that the two are so closely linked (even presided over by the same CEO), it would only be fittingly ironic for Bugatti to follow suit with a million-dollar, thousand-horsepower sport-ute – and upstage its British counterpart in the process.