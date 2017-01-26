Woman Accidentally Hits Gas Instead Of Brake, Takes Epic Shortcut

Pushing the wrong pedal can laad to a disastrous outcome, but this Russian driver managed an epic save.
Filmed on a dash-mounted camera, the woman was approaching a crossing, but instead of slowing down, she ended up pushing the gas pedal.
The driver came inches away from rear-ending a Mercedes-Benz C-Class, yet somehow swerved passed three other vehicles and missed two parked cars, before going up a small hill and landing on another street, continuing her commute like nothing happened!
Luckily, nobody was injured during the incident, and all cars seem to have escaped with absolutely no scratches, unlike a similar episode from last summer, when another driver was suspected of mistaking the gas pedal for the brake, while taking a Mercedes-Benz GLE out for a test drive, in Arlington, Virginia. In that instance, the $60,000 SUV didn’t even leave the parking lot, as it instantly crashed into four other vehicles, before rolling onto its side. During the mess, a dealership worker was consulted for a possible injury to his back.