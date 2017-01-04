Would You Pay $13,000 For This Pontiac Fiero-Based Ferrari F40 Replica?

A Ferrari F40 replica is not exactly automotive royalty, but then again, it's not supposed to be.
Just like others of its kind that popped up over the years, this one is based on a Pontiac Fiero and NBSAuto is willing to let it go for $12,922, while naming it "a super nice example of the art of replica", and "stunning and a blast to drive".
The Californian dealer isn’t providing any additional data on the pseudo-F40, except for the fact that it was driven for 110,219 miles (177,380 km). However, judging by the pictures that accompany it, it seems to be just about ready to hit the road, and with its appealing red shade and familiar rims, it could fool a few people into thinking that they're actually looking at the real deal instead of a dressed-up Pontiac.
As for the actual F40, these usually change hands for 7-figure sums, which is understandable considering this Ferrari's icon status and place within the company's history.