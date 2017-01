You Can Now Complete The Entire Process Of Buying A Peugeot Online

Peugeot has chosen the UK market to launch a revolutionary e-commerce platform, representing what it calls, the world's first all-encompassing online car-buying process Named 'Order Online by Peugeot', the French automaker says it's both user-friendly and intuitive to navigate.Not only can customers build a car to their specific requirements, they can also secure a guaranteed part exchange valuation for their existing car, and fund the vehicle according to their budget by using a range of available finance package deals.The platform is already live, which means that customers can start browsing through Peugeot's model range, saving details in their own, password-protected account - in other words, there's plenty of time to reconsider your purchase before clicking "buy".Peugeot says that it's possible for somebody to go through the whole process from end-to-end, configuring their dream car in less than 30 minutes. Of course, when you're done, there's no need to visit a dealership in order to complete the paperwork since this "buy at home" platform remains unique in this market.said Peugeot UK exec David Peel.Of course, customers who still wish to test drive specific models, can still arrange to do so before committing to a purchase, online or otherwise. As for taking delivery of the car, the customer can choose to either pick it up from their local Peugeot dealership, or simply having it delivered to their door.Since the new platform was launched last week, there have been several orders placed, spanning the entire Peugeot range, from the 108 to the all-new 3008