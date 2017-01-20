You Can Now Complete The Entire Process Of Buying A Peugeot Online
Peugeot has chosen the UK market to launch a revolutionary e-commerce platform, representing what it calls, the world's first all-encompassing online car-buying process.
Named 'Order Online by Peugeot', the French automaker says it's both user-friendly and intuitive to navigate.
Not only can customers build a car to their specific requirements, they can also secure a guaranteed part exchange valuation for their existing car, and fund the vehicle according to their budget by using a range of available finance package deals.
The platform is already live, which means that customers can start browsing through Peugeot's model range, saving details in their own, password-protected account - in other words, there's plenty of time to reconsider your purchase before clicking "buy".
Peugeot says that it's possible for somebody to go through the whole process from end-to-end, configuring their dream car in less than 30 minutes. Of course, when you're done, there's no need to visit a dealership in order to complete the paperwork since this "buy at home" platform remains unique in this market.
"The launch of our e-commerce system represents a huge step change for the UK automotive industry," said Peugeot UK exec David Peel. "The retail landscape in general has changed immeasurably over the last few years and we are not only proud to be the first car manufacturer to offer customers a truly end-to-end experience, but also honoured to be the first of PEUGEOT’s markets to unveil the system."
"Traditionally, car buyers can find visiting a Dealership daunting. With e-commerce by PEUGEOT, that pressure to make a decision is removed; the customer is in full control and can deliberate all they want over spec and finance decisions, change their minds and retrace their steps as many times as they wish."
Of course, customers who still wish to test drive specific models, can still arrange to do so before committing to a purchase, online or otherwise. As for taking delivery of the car, the customer can choose to either pick it up from their local Peugeot dealership, or simply having it delivered to their door.
Since the new platform was launched last week, there have been several orders placed, spanning the entire Peugeot range, from the 108 to the all-new 3008.