You Can Now Use Google Home To Talk To Your Hyundai

Hyundai has announced the integration of Google Assistant to select models which will support advanced voice commands to make the brand's vehicles more connected than ever before.
Set to be previewed at CES this week, the technology will seamlessly connect Hyundai models with Google Home. This has been achieved by linking a customer's Blue Link Account with the Google Assistant voice activated services and will allow Hyundai owners to instruct Google Assistant to find specific places or to set the interior temperature of a car.
For example, a Hyundai owner simply needs to say “Ok Google, ask Blue Link to Start my Tucson and set the temperature to 75 degrees,” and the car will respond by asking for the owner's Blue Link PIN. Once that's done, the car will adjust its temperature to the owner's wishes.
Discussing the technology, director of digital business planning and connected operations, Manish Mehrotra said “Our customers are finding smart home integrations like the one we are showcasing with Google Home to be very useful and convenient. We will continue to add layers of convenience to the Blue Link connected car system and our cars, making features like remote EV charge management, remote locking, temperature and remote start easier than ever while sitting on the couch and saying ‘Ok Google’.”