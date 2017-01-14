You Can Shout Its Name All You Want, But This Mercedes Camper Van Isn’t Coming To The USA

Joining the Mercedes-Benz family of compact camper vans is the new Marco Polo Horizon that debuts at the Caravan, Motor, Touristik show in Stuttgart, from January 14 to 22.
Based on the V-Class, the Marco Polo Horizon is available for order in Germany, where it carries a starting price of €52,051 (equal to $54,293), with other European markets to follow soon, including the UK with a right-hand drive model.
Promising flexible seating configurations for up to seven passengers, the brand's latest camper van also has room for two people to sleep on the roof bed, which measures 2.05x1.13m, while another three can close their eyes on the rear bench seat, which turns into a 1.93x1.35m bed. For a good night's sleep, the interior can be darkened using the curtains. The van can also transport large items, as the seats can be completely removed.
As a true Benz, it can be individualized with an array of high-quality materials, in addition to the Interior Design package with Lugano leather, or the AMG Line. Users can connect their smartphones or tablets to the infotainment system and there is even an optional hot water auxiliary heating system available.
Power comes from the familiar V-Class diesel engines, with outputs ranging from 136 PS (134 HP) to 190 PS (187 HP), while for an extra cost, the Germans can throw in the 4Matic all-wheel drive system, which works in conjunction with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.