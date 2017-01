You Can Vote For What The New Monopoly Car Should Be (And Everything Else)

PHOTO GALLERY

Are you sick of playing Monopoly with out-dated tokens like the boot, top-hat and thimble? Well now is the perfect time to be alive as you can have a say in which eight tokens will be used in the Token Madness version of the game.Alongside the eight tokens currently offered in Monopoly , there are dozens of new options that can be selected on the Vote Monopoly website between January 10 and January 31. Among them are a selection of vehicular tokens that could replace the 1930-era based race car we’re used to.The new vehicle options include a jet ski, scooter, sail boat, a Formula 1 car, NASCAR racer, bicycle, sportbike, private jet, helicopter, a luxurious yacht and even a monster truck Which new token do you want to see in Monopoly? If we had our way, all eight would be car-related…