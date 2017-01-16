You Can Vote For What The New Monopoly Car Should Be (And Everything Else)

Are you sick of playing Monopoly with out-dated tokens like the boot, top-hat and thimble? Well now is the perfect time to be alive as you can have a say in which eight tokens will be used in the Token Madness version of the game.
Alongside the eight tokens currently offered in Monopoly, there are dozens of new options that can be selected on the Vote Monopoly website between January 10 and January 31. Among them are a selection of vehicular tokens that could replace the 1930-era based race car we’re used to.
The new vehicle options include a jet ski, scooter, sail boat, a Formula 1 car, NASCAR racer, bicycle, sportbike, private jet, helicopter, a luxurious yacht and even a monster truck.
Which new token do you want to see in Monopoly? If we had our way, all eight would be car-related…