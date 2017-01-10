You Should Do Whatever It Takes To Get A Volvo V90

It's unlikely you'll find many 2018 Volvo V90s sitting on dealer lots in the States, a thought that sent chills through some wagon fans.
Volvo announcing at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show that the V90 would only be available to American buyers through special order or overseas delivery made it sound like the company it was doing everything it could to push prospective shoppers into the jacked-up V90 Cross Country or the XC90 SUV.
But if you want a V90, you really want a V90. Like the S90, the V90 has an elegance about it that isn't matched by a more utilitarian SUV. On the show floor in both R-Design and Inscription packages (the two coming to the U.S.), it better captures that certain desirability practical cars usually lack. With SUVs taking the utilitarian baton in the company's lineup, Volvo did the right thing with the V90 to make it more seductive.
Volvo, wanting to stay nimble, is doing the right thing by doing what it can to prevent a V90 from languishing on a lot with "low APR" stickers on the windshield. If you're going to shell out a considerable amount of money (count on at least $50,000 to start in the U.S. when prices are announced in a few weeks), get the car you want instead of settling for whatever the dealership closest to you has on the lot. If you really want the blue T6 R-Design, order it – and you really should get that R-Design.
If you want a really practical car for lots of people and things, the seven seats and upright-ness of the XC90 will sway your head. The V90 lacks a third row and it isn't the biggest wagon on the market. But get it because you really want it.