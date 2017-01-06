You Still Can't Have The Honda BR-V, But Malaysians Can

Unveiled more than a year ago and developed specifically with the ASEAN region in mind, the Honda BR-V has hit Malaysia's dealers.
It's available in two grades, named E and V, and can be had from RM85,800 (equal to $19,080) and RM92,800 ($20,635), respectively, on-the-road, with insurance.
Depending on the trim, you get 16-inch alloy wheels, DRLs, rearview camera with parking sensors, 6.1-inch infotainment, keyless entry and go, leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, leather trim and air condition.
The Honda BR-V can also be specified with three accessories packs, starting with the Utility Package, priced at RM1,280 ($285), which adds cargo tray, trunk organizers, door visor, sun shade and door protector film. The Urban Package includes running board, side step garnish and a tailgate spoiler for RM2,945 ($655), while the Modulo Package offers front and rear lower garnish and tailgate spoilers, for RM3,750 ($835).
Power comes solely from a 1.5-liter four-cylinder i-VTEC engine that pushes out 120 PS (117 HP) and 146 Nm (107 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels through a CVT.
The BR-V was awarded with a 5-star safety rating by the ASEAN NCAP, being equipped with hill start assist, vehicle stability assist and electronic brake distribution, among others.