Your Tinder Date Odds Improve Significantly In A Mustang

It seems that increasing your odds of success on a blind date might be as simple as going out in a Ford Mustang convertible.
This clip, appropriately called 'When Mustang Met Tinder' shows us a bunch of people getting together for a blind date with Ford playing the role of matchmaker.
In total, there were 5 couples that got to know each other while riding in a bright yellow Mustang convertible, which eventually took them to a classic drive-in movie setting where we also found out which couples chose to see each other again.
In the end, of course, the idea behind this clip is simply Ford trying to play Cupid and make a cute video for us featuring their Mustang - a car that certainly needs no introduction, and might serve as a hot talking point even on a real Tinder date.
We've also shared a second video with you, which is the "Making Of/Behind the scenes" of the original. It seems some of those lucky people who chose to Swipe Right ended up being genuinely happy with their decision.