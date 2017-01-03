Zenuity Launches As Sweden's New Autonomous Driving Tech Venture

Sweden may seem like a relatively minor player in the auto industry, but the Scandinavian country has given us two notable automakers, two of the world's biggest truck manufacturers, a motorcycle brand, and one of the world's biggest suppliers of safety equipment.
And now it has given us another player in the industry.
It's called Zenuity, and it's a joint venture between Volvo and the aforementioned OEM supplier Autoliv. As promised just months ago, the two have teamed up to launch the new company in order to focus specifically on autonomous driving and driver assistance systems.
With a staff of hundreds to be split between offices in Gothenburg, Munich, and Detroit, Zenuity will naturally supply its systems to Volvo for use in its automobiles. But it will also supply other carmakers, much like Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli (part of FCA), Denso (formerly part of Toyota), and Delphi (founded by GM) do.
As part of the 50/50 joint venture, both Volvo and Autoliv will license or transfer their advanced driver assistance systems to Zenuity. The company will be run by longtime Volvo manager Dennis Nobelius and report to its own board of directors.