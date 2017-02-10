10 New Cars From 2017 That Could Become Future Classics

Buying a new car for many consumers, we're sorry to say, has become little more than a commodity – akin to buying a new television or washing machine, meant to last a few years before it's replaced. But not everyone takes such a shortsighted approach to the automobile.
The folks at Hagerty, for example, see even new cars as potential future classics. Just a couple of months ago, the classic car valuators and insurance gurus shortlisted ten used cars on the market that are bound to appreciate in value in the years to come. And now they've done the same with new cars rolling off today's assembly lines.
Hagerty's Hot List for 2017 includes models both foreign and domestic – mostly sports cars, as you might expect, but a sedan as well and not one, but two pickup trucks.
It's a pretty impressive presence from Chevy, which got three models on the list for GM. And it's a pretty ringing endorsement for the Miata, which not only returned for the third year in a row, but effectively received two entries this year: one for the new Retractable Fastback, and another for Fiat 124 that Mazda makes for FCA based on the MX-5.
The ZL1 replaces the Camaro SS on last year's list, while the new Porsche 718 picks up where the Cayman GT4 left off. Conspicuously absent from this year's list are perennial favorites like the Ford Mustang and anything from BMW, which almost always make the cut.
As much as the list has changed, though, the rules have not: only vehicles priced under $100k are eligible, and they all have to have that indefinable “it” factor: “In some cases it’s power, in some cases it’s innovation or drivability,” said McKeel Hagerty, “but all of them have the qualities that define a future classic.”