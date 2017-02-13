1,000HP Lucid Air Goes Drifting In The Snow During Winter Testing

While electric automaker startup Faraday Future continues to be embroiled in controversy, Lucid Motors is quietly plucking away with developing the Air, its answer to the Tesla Model S.
Revealed in prototype guise late last year, the Lucid Air offers exceptional performance with class-leading efficiency, luxury and drop-dead gorgeous looks and as part of its testing regime, recently hit the snow for some extreme weather testing.
In the short video below we get to see the Air showing off its drifting skills along the snow-covered roads. It also provides us with an excellent view of the vehicle’s elongated windshield which seamlessly stretches up above the heads of the driver and passenger to make for a huge, jet fighter-style glass canopy.
Lucid plans to launch the Air in 2018 and when it does, will ship the vehicle with all the hardware necessary for it to achieve full autonomy. That will include six cameras working in conjunction with radar and lidar sensors. It will then use Mobileye’s software to run the self-driving features.
Beneath the skin, the two electric motors of the Lucid Air result in a total of 1,000 hp and will be paired with either 100 kWh or 130 kWh battery packs depending on customer preference.