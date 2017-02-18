18 Automakers Urge Trump To Relax Fuel Economy Regulations

The chief executives of no less than 18 automakers and their U.S. divisions have sent a letter to President Trump urging him to relax fuel economy rules.
In the letter, reviewed by Reuters, were the signatures of chief executives from GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as well as the U.S. heads of Toyota, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Honda and others.
All 18 want the new President to revisit fuel efficiency rules instituted by the Obama administration.
Under Obama, the EPA concluded that the rules for average fleet-wide efficiency of over 50 mpg would be locked in through to 2025, well ahead of the previous schedule of April 2018 to decide whether to alter rules for 2022-2025. This was done to ensure that Obama’s policy would remain in effect despite Trump’s presidency.
However, in the auto CEOs letter to Trump, they have urged him to reopen the midterm review. Additionally, the letter praised the President’s “personal focus on steps to strengthen the economy in the United States and your commitment to jobs in our sector."
The letter also asserted that up to a million jobs could be put at risk due to the rules.