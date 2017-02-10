1965 Mercedes 230SL Restomod Runs On An LS1 Corvette V8

If you like your classics packing a whole lot of wallop, you might want to set aside $60,000 for this Corvette-powered 1965 Mercedes-Benz.
Not only does it have a large 5.7-liter V8 from a Corvette instead of its original 2.3-liter straight six, it also features a few subtle styling changes that help it stand out even more than usual.
The car is currently listed on Craigslist for the price of $60,000 and whether that's too much, comes down to the type of owner you are. Keep in mind, the seller mentions that the car is in "good" condition, but nowhere does it say it's immaculate or anything like that.
The ad also states that the current owner bought the car after it was resto-modded, and that he doesn't actually know who switched its original engine for the GM-sourced one.
By the way, that 5.7-liter V8 looks as if it barely fits inside the 230SL's engine bay. But if everything runs smoothly, this car should offer a very relaxing and torquey drive.