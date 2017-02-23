1984 Honda Prelude Lacks A Roof And Is For Sale In Germany

The Honda Prelude first debuted in 1978 and while it is no longer produced, certain models were ahead of their time, particularly through their use of four-wheel steering, a technology making a re-emergence.
For decades, the Prelude was a quint-essential Japanese two-door sports car that stuck to its roots and was never offered as a convertible. However, that fact hasn’t stopped at least one 1984 Prelude being converted into a drop-top in Germany where it is currently for sale on Mobile.
It is difficult to say what company performed the transformation but the results are rather impressive. Sure, it doesn’t look as sleek as a Prelude Convertible from the factory may have looked but it certainly isn’t sacrilegious to the car.
The fabric roof appears to fold away manually beneath a black plastic cover situated immediately behind the rear seats. Admittedly, the cover does stand out a bit and detracts from the vehicle’s mix of straight lines and angled edges. It is perhaps best viewed from the front of the car where it is less visible.
Inevitably, a lot of work would have been done to ensure the structural integrity of the Prelude, certainly adding to its weight but for Honda fans that want to get the sun on their face, it’s not a bad option. Priced at 13,900 euros ($14,800) however, it certainly isn’t cheap.