2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Becomes Most Fuel-Efficient Non-Hybrid/EV In The US

Chevrolet is announcing that their 2017 Cruze Sedan is officially good for an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg (4.52 l/100 km).
Based on those numbers, a Cruze Diesel with a six-speed manual transmission should be able to cover no fewer than 702 highway miles (1,129 km) on one single tank of diesel fuel.
"Chevrolet is dedicated to offering customers a wide range of propulsion options. We know there are customers looking for the right combination of fuel efficiency, driving dynamics, fuel type and more. With the EPA-estimated 52-mpg highway Cruze Diesel Sedan, they can get it all," said Steven Majoros, director of marketing for Chevrolet.
Powering the 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan is a new Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit, with 137 HP (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm). Buyers can spec the car with either the standard six-speed manual gearbox or a new optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic which also comes with stop/start technology.
Aside from the impressive 52 highway mpg, the Cruze Diesel also managed to return an EPA-estimated 30 mpg (7.84 l/100km) in the city, resulting in a combined mileage of 37 mpg (6.36 l/100km).
Pricing for the 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Sedan starts from $24,670, including the $875 destination charge.