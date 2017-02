2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Becomes Most Fuel-Efficient Non-Hybrid/EV In The US

PHOTO GALLERY

Chevrolet is announcing that their 2017 Cruze Sedan is officially good for an EPA-estimated highway mileage of 52 mpg (4.52 l/100 km).Based on those numbers, a Cruze Diesel with a six-speed manual transmission should be able to cover no fewer than 702 highway miles (1,129 km) on one single tank of diesel fuel.said Steven Majoros, director of marketing for Chevrolet.Powering the 2017 Cruze Diesel Sedan is a new Ecotec 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo-diesel unit, with 137 HP (102 kW) and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm). Buyers can spec the car with either the standard six-speed manual gearbox or a new optional Hydra-Matic nine-speed automatic which also comes with stop/start technology.Aside from the impressive 52 highway mpg, the Cruze Diesel also managed to return an EPA-estimated 30 mpg (7.84 l/100km) in the city, resulting in a combined mileage of 37 mpg (6.36 l/100km).Pricing for the 2017 Chevy Cruze Diesel Sedan starts from $24,670, including the $875 destination charge.