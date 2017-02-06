2017 Ford F-150 Raptor Takes On 2014 Model With Solid Results

With this latest generation F-150 Raptor, Ford Performance has focused on lightweight materials, fuel economy and improved capability, resulting in a more efficient and definitely more powerful truck.
Would you then be surprised to see the old 2014 F-150 Raptor snatch the 2017 model's heart out during a straight line drag race on tarmac? Of course you would be, but don't worry, the only surprise here is just how much quicker the new 2017 model is compared to its predecessor.
Here are the numbers: 450 HP and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque for the 2017 Raptor with a twin-turbo V6 and 411 HP and 434 lb-ft (588 Nm) of torque for the 2014 version that has a traditional V8.
You might be tempted to say that the difference, on paper, isn't all that great. However, keep in mind that the new model is around 500 lbs (226 kg) lighter than the old one, registering a 21% torque-to-weight ratio improvement, despite switching from a massive 6.2-liter V8 to a more fuel efficient 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6.
In the end, technology prevails and it makes for a glorious victory.