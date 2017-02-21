2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition Poses Next To Its Predecessor

In honor of the original GT40 from 1966, the all-new 2017 Ford GT proudly wears its Heritage Edition exterior, just like its predecessor.
This photo shoot was conducted by Jonathan Szczupak, who said the guys over at FordGTForum brought the two vehicles together.
Also, this 2017 Ford GT is "VIN #10", which means it's one of the first-ever production 2017 models - not that it would have been any less special otherwise.
Speaking of special, what sets the Heritage Edition model apart from any regular Ford GT is the Shadow Black finish, which you can get in either gloss or matte, followed by the silver stripes, exposed carbon fiber package, Frozen White #2 hood & door graphics and 20" gold satin forged aluminum wheels.
The interior also has #2 door graphics, a unique serialized identification plate, exposed carbon fiber bits, Ebony leather-wrapped carbon fiber seats, instrument panel, pillars and headliner, a Ford GT logo on the head restraint and on the leather-wrapped steering wheel and gold inserts on the instrument panel.
In 2006, Ford only built 343 units of the previous-generation GT 'Heritage Edition' model, whereas this time around, the automaker will probably be building even fewer.
Photos Jonathan Szczupak