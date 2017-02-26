2017 Geneva Motor Show A-To-Z Coverage

Want to keep track of everything from the 2017 Geneva Motor Show? You’ve come to the right place.
The Geneva International Motor Show is widely regarded as the biggest and richest in the world – and justly so, as you can see for yourself from the list of debuts at this year’s event. We’re talking over 100 world and European premieres. To put that in perspective, its about as much as – if not more, than the recent Los Angeles, Detroit and Chicago motor shows combined.
The 2017 show brings an impressive wealth of new models, from mid-cycle facelifts of mainstream cars like the Skoda Octavia and high-end Italian exotics such as the Lamborghini Aventador S, to brand new introductions ranging from the Ford Fiesta and Opel Insignia to the Range Rover Velar and Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo.
SUVs will have a significant presence at the show, with Mitsubishi debuting the new Eclipse Cross, Opel two new crossovers and Audi a raft of Q-badged production and concept models.
In addition to production cars, automakers and design studios will show off their visions of the future with concepts like the Mercedes-AMG four-door sports coupe, which could give us an idea of where Stuttgart is heading with the next CLS, and Pininfarina with two studies, one for a sports car and the other for a luxury sedan.
The 87th edition of the Geneva International Motor Show will kick off with two press days on March 7 and 8, before opening its doors for the public from March 9-19.
You can follow our reports and introductions on our dedicated Geneva show hub here, with this page to be constantly updated throughout the event.
F/L = Facelift | NC = Not Confirmed