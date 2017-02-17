2017 Honda Ridgeline Gets 5 Stars From NHTSA

The 2017 Honda Ridgeline has been awarded with the highest possible safety rating from the US government, which runs the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).
Tested in both the front crash and side crash, where it was awarded with 5 stars for both the front and rear seat occupants, and in the rollover test, where it nabbed 4 stars, the company's pickup truck has become the only one of its kind in America to score top prize from both the NHTSA and the IIHS.
Designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas and produced at the Alabama plant, the 2017 Honda Ridgeline is equipped with the brand's suite of advanced safety and driver assist technology, as standard. It includes the Collision Mitigation Braking System with Forward Collision Warning, Road Departure Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
Moreover, all Honda models from the 2017MY come with a multi-angle reversing camera at no extra cost, in addition to the Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure, Vehicle Stability Assist with traction control, and others.
Prices for the 2017 Honda Ridgeline commence at $30,375 for the 2WD variant, while the AWD equivalent can be had from $32,175, destination included.