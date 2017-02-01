2017 HSV GTSR W1 Sounds Brutal During Quick Drive Video

If you're a fan of supercharged V8 engines, you may want to turn up the volume just as this 635 HP GTSR W1 accelerates.
This quick drive comes courtesy of CarAdvice, who took the newly-released 2017 HSV GTSR W1 out on the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit, enjoying its 6.2-liter LS9 supercharged V8 engine and close ratio manual gearbox.
The GTSR W1 is the most powerful GEN-F2 Commodore ever produced in Australia, and its numbers certainly speak for themselves. It's got no fewer than 635 HP (644 PS/474 kW), to go with its massive 815 Nm (601 lb-ft) of torque - massaged exclusively by the previously-mentioned 6-speed manual gearbox.
Also worth mentioning are the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, that seem to "grip for days", according to journalist David Zalstein - who also says that the GTSR W1 feels linear and smooth, yet very torquey.
In spite of its $169,990 AUD ($129,000) price tag, it seems HSV have outdone themselves with this latest edition of their fast Commodores. Potential buyers will need to hurry though if they hope to get their hands on one of the 300 units HSV will produce.