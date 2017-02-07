2017 Kia Rio Lacks The 'Fun Factor' Of The Fiesta

Kia has an all-new Rio ready to take on the supermini segment, but should you consider it over a similar Ford Fiesta, Opel/Vauxhall Corsa, or a Renault Clio?
Trying to answer this question is CarWow's Ginny Buckley, who took out the range-topping '3' grade for a short drive. In this trim, the Rio is rather well equipped, with large alloy wheels, sat-nav, 7-inch screen, leather upholstery, and smartphone connectivity.
The Korean sub-compact has decent rear legroom and headroom, and a good size boot that is bigger than the Fiesta, Polo and Corsa, but not as big as in the Skoda Fabia. Split-folding rear seats, however, allow users to transport large items with ease.
Inside, the first feel you get, according to this review, is that most of the things have been taken from other cars and assembled together, but upon a closer inspection, it appears to be fresh and modern, with plenty of storage spaces and sufficient equipment even in the entry-level grade '1', which comes with standard Bluetooth, air conditioning, and heated side mirrors.
Powering the test car is the new 1.0-liter T-GDI petrol engine, which was first seen on the Cee'd. It's rated at either 98 HP or 118 HP and 172 Nm (126 lb-ft) of torque, and is said to be the second most-efficient unit after the 1.4-liter diesel. Kia says that it consumes 63 mpg UK (52.46 mpg US / 4.5 l/100 km), but in the real world, the trip computer indicates 38 mpg UK (31.64 mpg US / 7.4 l/100 km).
Buyers of a B-segment car don’t tend to go in search of fun-to-drive roads, but even so, the new Kia Rio is said to be less exciting than most of its competitors, so if a supermini that puts a smile on your face is what you're looking for, then you're better off with a Ford Fiesta or even a Nissan Micra.