2017 Mazda CX-9 Offered With More Standard Equipment For The Same Price

Mazda has taken the CX-9 into the 2017MY, which carries an unchanged MSRP of $31,520.
The entry-level Sport continues to be offered with the same amenities, such as the 18-inch wheels, LED lighting units, fabric seating surfaces, electronic parking brake, Mazda Connect infotainment with Commander control and a 7-inch color display, reversing camera and trailer assist.
However, the mid-range CX-9 Touring now benefits from standard Smart City Brake Support, a feature that was previously available as an option on this grade, and at no extra cost on the Grand Touring and Signature models. Prices for this trim level start from $35,970, and it also comes with leather seating surfaces, 8-inch touchscreen, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, keyless entry, power front seats, power liftgate, and others.
Priced from $40,470, the CX-9 Grand Touring builds upon the Sport and Touring, adding 20-inch wheels, roof rails, radar-guided cruise control with smart brake support, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high-beam control, adaptive front lighting, head-up display, and memory settings on the driver's seat.
For the 2017 Mazda CX-9 Signature, the automaker is asking at least $44,315. This is the only model offered with all-wheel drive as standard, a system that uses 27 sensors and measures the conditions more than 200 times per second to determine how much power is allocated to each wheel. Additionally, the range-topping SUV also comes with LED signature grille lighting, Auburn-colored Nappa leather, LED accent lighting around the gear shifter, and rosewood supplied by Japanese guitar-maker Fujigen.
Power to the entire range comes from the 2.5-liter turbo'd petrol engine that produces 250 HP and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque on 93-octane gasoline, and or 227 HP and 310 lb-ft on 87-octane.