2017 Mazda MX-5 With Minor Equipment Upgrades Arriving At U.S. Showrroms This Month

Mazda will start offering the MY2017 MX-5 this month in dealers nationwide, which features minimal changes in the spec department.
Not that it needed any changes at all, but Mazda USA saw fit to add Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert as standard in Club models.
The rest of the package remains as is, with the 2017 MX-5 retaining its $24,915 MSRP base price and customers being offered the choice between three trim levels: Sport, Grand Touring and Club.
The entry-level Sport model comes equipped with black cloth seats, 16-inch bright-finish alloys, leather-wrapped shifter and handbrake, cruise control, LED headlights and tail lights among others.
If you want to get the best out of your Miata, then the Club model is the one for you as it comes with a limited-slip differential, a shock tower brace on manual-equipped models, Bilstein suspension, a front aerodynamic lip and spoiler among others. There is also the option of the Brembo/BBS package which includes side still extensions, forged BBS alloys and front Brembo brakes.
The Grand Touring adds a bit more luxury into the MX-5, offering leather heated seats, automatic headlights with High Beam Control and additional sound deadening in the soft top, among other features.
As ever, all North American Mazda MX5s come with the 2.0-litre Skyactiv-G unit which produces 155hp, paired to a standard six-speed manual gearbox.