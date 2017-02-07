2017 Toyota Yaris Gets Nip And Tuck For European Market

Toyota has just introduced a facelifted version of the Yaris for Europe’s 2017 model year.
Based around the existing third-generation Yaris, the 2017 model is adorned with 900 brand new parts aimed at improving its design, dynamic performance and safety.
Visually, the front and rear aprons have been designed to give the model a sportier and more dynamic outward appearance. This has been achieved through new headlights, a trapezoidal grille, new headlights, a revised tailgate, rear bumper and distinctive LED taillights. Two new colors have also been added to the European Yaris range, Hydro Blue and Tokyo Red.
The cabin of the 2017 Yaris also benefits from a selection of improvements including a new 4.2-inch color infotainment screen, a three-spoke steering wheel, piano black trim inserts, propeller-style air vents and blue instrument illumination. A number of different upholstery and trim color options are also included.
In creating the new Yaris, the Japanese marque has also introduced a new grade strategy. The entry grade models provide the basic specification of the hatchback while the Mid-grade includes the aforementioned 4.2-inch display. The Mid+ models then received 15-inch alloy wheels and side sills while the Bi-Tone grade targets younger buyers with contrasting exterior paint finishes and toning interior trims. Last but not least is the Chic trim that includes chrome detailing, black throughout the interior and part-leather upholstery.
In terms of engines, Toyota has ditched the 1.33-liter engine in favour of a naturally-aspirated 1.5-liter four-cylinder delivering 111 hp and 100 lb-t (136 Nm) of torque.