2017 VW e-Golf With Extra Power And Longer Range Priced From €35,900

Along with the regular facelifted VW Golfs, Europeans can now order its zero-emission version, the e-Golf.
Prices for the electric car start from €35,900 ($38,094) in Germany, with other markets to follow shortly.
The 2017 e-Golf gets a new lithium-ion battery, whose capacity has been increased from 24.2 kWh to 35.8 kWh. Depending on the driving style, the NEDC estimates that the e-Golf can be driven for 300 km (186 miles) in between charges, but in the real world, you're looking at up to 200 km (124 miles); this is a 50 percent improvement over its predecessor.
Furthermore, the electric motor now produces an extra 20 PS (20 HP), up to 136 PS (134 HP), which translates into a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 9.6sec.
Other new features are the standard 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment system, with gesture control, and the optional Active Info Display. Additionally, users can also access various function via the Car-Net 'e-Remote' app, such as the vehicle's most recent parking location, and battery charging, besides operating the air conditioning.
Volkswagen says that the car's electrical heating unit offers the same familiar Golf level of comport, even at temperatures below freezing. This too can be accessed using the aforementioned app.