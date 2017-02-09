2017.5 Nissan Murano Comes With Revised Pricing, Kicks Off From $29,770

Nissan has revised the price range of their Murano SUV for the second time in the last four months.
Kicking off from $29,770, without the $940 destination and handling charge, the 'S' grade is the most humble offering and remains unchanged. For the 'SV', however, the automaker added Apple CarPlay, and is now charging at least $32,970, which represents a $170 price increase.
Other changes made to the lineup involve the new SV Premium Plus Package, which of course includes features from the previous SV Premium Package, such as panoramic moonroof, Bose sound system, heated front seats and heated side mirrors.
It also comes with the Driver Assistance Package that adds Around View Monitor, Moving Object Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Driver Attention Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, HomeLink Universal Transceiver, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and new 18-inch Gun Metal aluminum-alloy wheels.
Also detailed is the new Midnight Edition Package, which is offered on the Maxima, Sentra, Altima, Rogue and Pathfinder models as well. Building on the Platinum grade level, it includes the special 20-inch wheels, black roof rails, mirror caps, splash guards and available floor mats. Color choices include Pearl White, Cayenne Red, Gun Metallic and Magnetic Black, on top of a Graphite interior. The package carries an MSRP of $1,195 and is now on sale.