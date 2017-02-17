2018 Audi RS4 Avant Is About To Return In All Its Fender-Flared Glory

Audi continues the development of the range-topping RS4 model, with our spies spotting them during some cold-weather testing.
Thankfully Audi will continue the tradition of offering one of the most rapid wagons in the market with the new RS4 Avant, with the company also planning to offer a regular saloon version as well.
Fans will be happy to find out that Audi will continue using the gorgeous wide fenders in the RS4, with the rest of the bodywork getting the usual updates for a more menacing look, including new bumpers, a rear spoiler and a diffuser along with a nice big set of wheels.
Our most recent intel tells us that Audi will use the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 petrol unit that debuted in the Porsche Panamera, unlike our previous reports that talked about the company using a small electric turbocharger along with a mechanical one.
This particular engine makes 434hp (440PS) in the case of the Panamera 4S but Audi is expected to give it their own tune for an output of more than 450hp. 0-62mph (100km/h) is expected to be dealt with in less than 4 seconds before hitting the top speed limiter at 155mph (250km/h).
Audi will of course offer the option of raising the limiter to 174mph (280km/h) if you want your Autobahn trips to be a tad shorter in duration.
The 2018 Audi RS4 is expected to debut at this year’s Frankfurt Motor Show, with the first cars to hit the road near the end of 2017.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops