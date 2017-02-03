2018 Audi RS5 To Borrow Panamera’s Biturbo V6 For Over 450HP & 0-62 In Under 4 Seconds

Audi is putting the final touches to the all-new RS5 which is reportedly coming to Geneva for its big reveal.
The new flagship of the A5 series model will employ the twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine that debuted in the Panamera, paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission. Audi’s version of the new V6 engine is expected to make over 450PS (444hp) in the case of the new RS5 and around 600Nm (442lb-ft) of peak torque.
This will enable the new Audi RS5 to accelerate from zero to 62mph (100km/h) in less than 4 seconds, with the top speed limited to either 155mph (250km/h) or as an option to 174mph (280km/h). As ever, power will be transmitted to all fours via Audi’s trademark Quattro all-wheel drive system.
As you can see from the spy shots, the new RS5 will continue to distinguish itself from its lesser siblings by employing the ever-gorgeous wide fenders with matching bumpers that feature rather huge air intakes at the front and a diffuser at the rear. A set of massive wheels and brakes along with a subtle rear spoiler will also be present.
Audi is planning to reveal the new RS5 in both Coupe and Convertible versions at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, with production set to start this June.
As for those who want some Audi RS goodness in their lives along with a few more doors, Audi will reveal the RS4, both in sedan and Avant forms, later at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
