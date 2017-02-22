2018 Audi S4 Undercuts Mercedes-AMG C43 At $50,900

Audi has released pricing details for the 2018 S4 confirming that it will cost slightly less than the Mercedes-AMG C43.
To pick up the entry-level Premium Plus S4, American buyers will have to part ways with at least $50,900 excluding the $975 destination fee. This makes the S4 a little more affordable than the C43 which starts at $52,000.
Prices for the high-spec 2018 Audi S4 Prestige meanwhile start at $55,800 but even the base model comes loaded with features as standard.
Among these are LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and LED taillights, auto-dimming wing mirrors, heated, eight-way power front seats with memory support for the driver and three-zone automatic climate control with a digital display for rear passengers. The S4 also includes Audi’s MMI system that offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support.
Some of the optional extras include a Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system, dual pane acoustic glass for the front side windows, Audi’s virtual cockpit, adaptive cruise control with stop & go and traffic jam assist.
Beneath the skin, all U.S.-spec 2018 S4 models feature a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine delivering 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. That allows for a 0-60 mph (96 km/h) time of just 4.4 seconds.