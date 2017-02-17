2018 Audi SQ5 Goes On Sale In UK, Starts From £51,200

Audi has opened the order books for the all-new SQ5 in the United Kingdom, with the first deliveries commencing in June.
Carrying a starting price of £51,200 ($63,896) OTR, the most potent member of the Q5 family yet uses a new 3.0-liter TFSI V6 turbocharged engine.
The new Audi SQ5's heart produces 354 PS (349 HP) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque, sending its power to the Quattro all-wheel drive system via an 8-speed tiptronic transmission. In this configuration, it needs just 5.4 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill.
As standard, the 2018 Audi SQ5 is fitted with the MMI infotainment, featuring an 8.3-inch display and haptic feedback. Moreover, the SUV also comes with Audi Connect, which connects it to the internet via LTE and is joined by a 36-month subscription at no extra cost.
Buyers can also spec it with the Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi Phone Box, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, Audi smartphone interface with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a new advanced head-up display.
Audi's powerful premium compact SUV also has a broad range of driver assist systems, such as the active lane assist, distance warning alert, cross traffic rear assist, exit warning system, collision avoidance assist, turn assist, park assist, and adaptive cruise control. The Audi Pre Sense City is standard and warns the driver about pedestrians and vehicles, and can also initiate the automatic emergency braking.