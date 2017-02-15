2018 Bentley Continental GT & GTC Show Off New Body

Bentley is continuing to test its second-generation Continental model in coupe (GT) and convertible (GTC) guises and recently tackled some wintry conditions in Europe
Both of the prototypes in question are fitted with the Volkswagen Group's latest twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine, anticipated to deliver approximately 600 hp in the 2018 Continental models.
As with the current car, a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 shared with the Porsche Panamera will also be made available. There's also a chance a small twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 could be used by entry-level versions while a plug-in hybrid V6 may also be on the cards.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the second-gen Continental and the outgoing model is that the new car will be underpinned by VW's MSB platform that also underpins the Porsche Panamera. This will contribute to a a significant weight saving of around 150 kg (330 pounds), also achieved through the use of a new aluminum body.
The production-spec bodywork of these two prototypes confirm that the new Continental will adopt a sleeker and sportier design than the current model, closely resembling the EXP 10 Speed 6 Concept. That will mean a new front grille and air intakes, different headlights and LED taillights.
Both the 2018 Continental GT and GTC should be revealed next year. The new-age Flying Spur will then hit the market later in 2018.