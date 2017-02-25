2018 BMW 2-Series Cabrio Also Getting Small Nip n' Tuck

After catching a slightly camouflaged 2018 2-Series Coupe model hanging out on a trailer back in November, we now have a few shots of its convertible counterpart undergoing tests.
The same changes we can expect to see on the Coupe will obviously trickle down to the Cabriolet as well, which means it will feature updated headlights with new LED Daytime Running Light patterns, a slightly redesigned grille and new graphics for the taillights as well.
It's nothing major, but it should be enough for...hardcore fans to recognize it as a 2018 model as it approaches, since the 2017 one had a more rounded DRL design.
While our spy photographers couldn't get a look inside, the fact that the Coupe model we saw last year had its dashboard covered indicates that BMW is planning a few small changes to the cabin as well. This could mean new trims but also the addition of the latest iDrive infotainment system.
As for engines, expect some updates there as well, with better fuel economy and improved emissions throughout the range.
BMW should be unveiling both the 2-Series Coupe as well as the Convertible sometime towards the end of the year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops