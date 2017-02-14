2018 Cadillac CT6 Gets Selection Of New Goodies

Cadillac is preparing to subtly update the Cadillac CT6 for the 2018 model year by adding a number of new features, according to a recently published ordering guide from GM Authority.
For the latest model year, it is reported that Cadillac will fit its range-topping sedan with an automatic heated steering wheel and auto-ventilated front seat functionality.
Additionally, the Platinum trim model will receive an illuminated trunk sill plate from the factory as well as a leather-wrapped driver-side airbag cover. The 2018 CT6 will also benefit from an updated CUE infotainment system now running version 2.6.
This will enable CUE Collection, offering users the ability to download a selection of applications directly through the system’s touchscreen. Additionally, a ‘Teen Driver’ function has been enabled which allows the owner to customize vehicle settings to a specific key fob and to keep track of their teen’s driving habits.
Visually, Cadillac has removed four colors from the options list and replaced them with three others; Satin Steel Metallic, Stone Gray Metallic and Red Horizon Tintcoat. A small high-pressure washer that cleans the rear-view camera has also been added.
Pricing details for the 2018 CT6 have yet to be revealed but should be announced in the coming months.
Note: 2016 Cadillac CT6 pictured