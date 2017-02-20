2018 Cadillac XT3 Compact SUV Spied: Better Late Than Never

Cadillac may be late to the party but our latest scoop shows that they are on their way with the 2018 XT3.
The brand certainly needs to fill the compact SUV-sized gap in their range which only has to show the XT5 and the Escalade.
The first prototypes are now out on the roads, under heavy camouflage so there isn’t much to talk about design yet. Expect to see the brand’s pentagonal mesh front grille paired to the characteristic LED headlights the company is known for.
The shape though looks sporty and dynamic enough while the upcoming XT3 will also be physically bigger than its direct rivals, including the Audi Q3, the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA.
Cadillac will continue the theme it started with the XT5, with the XT3 being more similar to size to an Audi Q5 or a BMW X3 but competing on price with their smaller siblings.
The 2018 Cadillac XT3 will probably be powered by a four-cylinder turbocharged engine -as most models in the segment- with the test car revealing an intercooler mounted behind the front bumper. A nine-speed automatic gearbox is also a possibility while we have to wait to see if Cadillac offers the all-wheel drive as an option or as a standard feature.
The new Cadillac XT3 is expected to hit the market in mid-2018.
