2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon CGI Looks Spot On

There is certainly no shortage of teasers and reports surrounding the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.
Digital artist JonSibal has come up with a Photoshop of his own, based on Dodge's recent material.
The first thing noticeable is the Hellcat-like front end, but look above, and you will see a large hood scoop. The flared fenders makes space for drag radials, the first of their kind ever to have been fitted to a production car straight from the factory, are yet another giveaway, and so is the front apron and the ducklid spoiler, finished in the same shade as the rest of the vehicle.
But the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon isn’t just a more aggressive-looking Challenger SRT Hellcat, as it will also get a special suspension and a Drag Mode, while also dropping weight and gaining extra muscle from the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 707 horses in the Hellcat.