2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Makes Another Online Appearance

The odds of the car you see in these pictures not being the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are slimmer than a goldfish’s chances in a tank of Piranhas.
The uploader, Instagram user Illegal_machine, says the car “popped up in Miami for a Pittbull video”.
As rightly noted by the folks over at Jalopnik, everything from the enormous hood scoop and the fender badge to the massively wide tires places under the fender extensions, match what we’ve seen from the official teasers as well as that Fast & Furious clip from December.
Dodge’s ongoing pre-launch campaign has already dropped six video clips, with nine more remaining before the big reveal at the 2017 New York Auto Show in April.
What we know so far about the Demon is that it will be 215 pounds (nearly 100kg) lighter than the Hellcat having seating for one – driver only, while at the same time, promising to deliver more than the latter’s 707hp from a tuned supercharged V8 engine that will be paired to a modified automatic transmission.