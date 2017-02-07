2018 Dodge Durango SRT Is A 475HP, 12.9 Sec 1/4 Mile Three-Row SUV

Dodge has just unveiled its fastest ever full-size SUV with the launch of the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT ahead of the Chicago Auto Show.
Although the model doesn’t feature the brand’s 707 hp Hellcat engine, it does utilize a 475 hp, 392 cubic-inch Hemi V8 delivering 475 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. That provides enough grunt to propel the Durango SRT from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) in a brisk 4.4 seconds and down the quarter mile in just 12.9 seconds.
Beyond its V8, the SUV includes a number of impressive features. For starters, it includes a new cold-air intake which helps feed the engine with cool air no matter the driving scenario. Additionally, the vehicle’s TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission has been specially calibrated for use in the Durango SRT and when determining the appropriate shift map, takes into account variables such as tire slip, engine torque gradients and longitudinal and lateral acceleration.
Additionally, the Durango SRT includes both a Sport Mode and a Track Mode. In Sport Mode, the transmission reduces shift times by 50 per cent compared to Auto Mode while sending 65 per cent of torque to the rear wheels. In Track Mode, that figure rises to 70 per cent while shifts drop to just 160 milliseconds. Other driving modes include Snow, Tow, Valet and ECO.
Found at all four corners of the potent SUV is Bilstein adaptive damping suspension combined with 3 per cent stiffer front springs and 16 per cent stiffer rear springs. The rear sway bar has also been stiffened by 18 per cent and six-piston Brembo front calipers and four-piston rear calipers are found hiding behind the large wheels.
When the order books for the Durango SRT open, customers will be able to choose from 11 different exterior colors that include Ocean Blue Clear Coat, Sangria Metallica Clear Coat and Vice White.
Inside, the V8-powered SUV includes an SRT flat-bottom performance steering wheel, heated and vented front and second-row seats, a 7-inch customizable gauge cluster and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 5-year trial of SiriusXM.
Speaking about the model, head of passenger cars brands Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and Fiat for FCA North America, Tim Kuniskis said “The new 2018 Dodge Durango SRT is America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. This is what you get, when you take everything great about the Durango and combine it with the performance of the Charger SRT: a 12-second quarter mile, toy-hauling, three-row muscle car.”