2018 Dodge Durango SRT Will Make You Wish For Longer School Runs

The new Dodge Durango SRT made its first public appearance at the Chicago Auto Show, generating a lot of interest as you would expect from a seven-seater model packing close to 500hp Dodge has installed the 6.4-litre Hemi V8 under the hood, which is good for 475hp and 470lb-ft of torque, and paired it to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.With V8 power channeled to all four wheels, the new Durango SRT is capable of a 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, dealing with the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds.Dodge has upgraded the gearbox with model-specific shift maps, dropping the time needed to change a cog up to 70 percent when the most aggressive driving mode is selected. It even smokes all four wheels,The chassis also gets adaptive dampers from Bilstein along with a stiffer set of springs, while the rear sway bar is also stiffer by 18 percent. Braking is provided by a set of Brembo six-piston calipers at the front and four-piston ones at the rear.It might not have Hellcat levels of power but that V8 grunt should prove enough for shaving a few seconds off your daily school run.