2018 Facelifted Mustang Takes Center Stage For Ford In Chicago

As you well know, Ford's idea of a mid-cycle facelift for their current generation Mustang was a complete front fascia overhaul, among other, more subtle tweaks.
Also, this marks the 2018 Mustang's first official auto show media day appearance, arriving in Chicago after skipping the official press days of the Detroit Auto Show last month.
This is also the first time we get to see it in "red", which is a befitting color for one of America's most iconic muscle cars, posing here in GT spec.
To recap all the aesthetic changes, you're looking at new headlights, a new front bumper, winder grille, new and lower bonnet, C-shaped taillights, a black diffuser and a rear wing for GT versions such as this one.
There's also a new 10-speed automatic gearbox option for both the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as well as the 5.0-liter V8, where the latter gained direct injection and fuel injection.
As for interior changes, there's an optional digital cluster with a 12" screen for those who don't like regular analog gauges, Pre-Collision Assist with pedestrian detection, distance alert, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist and a Driver Alert system.
The cabin also gained better quality materials with softer plastics being positioned near the driver's line of sight as well as aluminum inserts.