2018 Ford Expedition Is The New Big Kid On The Block

Ford's all-new 2018 Expedition made its public premiere at the Chicago Auto Show, packing lots of technology inside its capacious body.
The company took advantage of their experience gained with the F-150 in order to make the new Expedition a lot lighter, mainly thanks to the all-aluminum body and the redesigned high-strength steer frame.
More specifically the new Ford Expedition is up to 300lbs (136 kg) lighter than its predecessor and is equipped with a modern powertrain in the form of a 3.5-litre EcoBoost V6 paired to a class-exclusive 10-speed automatic gearbox.
All-wheel drive models now gain an electronic limited-slip differential while Ford has also added its Pro Trailer Backup Assist system, catering for Expedition customers which obviously care a lot about towing things.
Also new is the All-Terrain management system which gives the driver seven different modes to choose from: Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Sand and finally Mud/Rut.
The cabin can fit up to eight passengers, featuring a sliding second row of seats that tips and slides in order to offer easier access to the third row. The onboard technology features is also impressive, offering things like wireless charging, Wi-Fi hotspot, SYNC 3 infotainment system, a rear-seat entertainment system, four 12-volt power points, six USB ports and a 110-volt power outlet.