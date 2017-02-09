2018 Hyundai Accent Teased Before Feb 16 Debut

Hyundai will premiere the 2018 Accent sedan at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto on February 16.
Teased in the video below, the new Accent was spied just a matter of days ago in San Francisco bathed in thick camouflage and body cladding.
It is immediately apparent from this teaser that the 2018 Accent will adopt a design significantly different than the outgoing model. Perhaps the most obvious styling change will be the adoption of a new front grille, closely mimicking the grille found on China’s 2017 Hyundai Verna Yuena sedan.
Elsewhere, we can see that the new Accent will be fitted with new headlights that incorporate LED daytime running lights and small, round fog lights on either side of the chrome grille. The taillights are also new for the 2018 model year.
Limited details about the new Accent are known but in the U.S. and Canada, the existing 137 hp 1.6-liter four-cylinder of the current model should be retained and fitted with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.