2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Is A Euro-Flavored Hatch That Can Be Had With A Turbo And A Manual

PHOTO GALLERY

VIDEO

This is the all-new 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT which just made its official debut at the Chicago Auto Show.This is basically the North American version of the company’s i30 hatchback, with Hyundai claiming the new model to be both lighter and stiffer than the model it replaces.The new Hyundai Elantra GT will become available with two engine options, including an entry-level direct-injected 2.0-litre with 162hp that can be had with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox or -in the case of the GT Sport- a turbocharged 1.6-litre with 201hp with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.“The new Elantra GT brings more to the North American shores for the 2018 model year,” said Scott Margason, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. “More space and features inside. More aggression and European flair outside. And more options under the hood. I’m particularly excited to showcase the GT Sport, a true hot hatch.”Hyundai takes great pride in the new Elantra GT as it was developed and tested at the Nurburgring for its ride, handling and durability. The GT Sport model also gets a fully independent multilink setup at the rear over the torsion beam that equips the 2.0-litre model, 18-inch alloys and larger brake rotors front and rear.*Developing Story